Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 944,507 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,507 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 6.53% of Cerus worth $49,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,413 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 733,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock valued at $674,399. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,152. The firm has a market cap of $903.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 112.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

