Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.07 Million Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Zscaler worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,617,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1,164.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 2,773,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,314.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,234 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,246. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

