Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.39 Million Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 55,269 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 689,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,131,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

