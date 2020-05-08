Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.61 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,697 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paypal worth $85,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paypal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Paypal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,473,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

