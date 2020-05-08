Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $86.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,257 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 13.81% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $86,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 451,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,334. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $701.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.19). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

