Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $24.64 Million in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,638,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.27% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $24,638,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 508,412 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 478,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 584,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.13). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

