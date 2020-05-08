Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $47.95 Million in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,898,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,950,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,155 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,543,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,556 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $47,950,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,652,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 645,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,564,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.59. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

