Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 232,592 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $43,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. State Street Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 129.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 2,188,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

