Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,138 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $48,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 148.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 347,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 103,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.