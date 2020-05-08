Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,268,000 after buying an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $387.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

