Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 152,594 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 152,594 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of COG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. 2,690,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,604. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.