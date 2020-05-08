Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,581 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $26,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

