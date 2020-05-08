Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 27,806 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TransUnion worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.