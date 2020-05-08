Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,571 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,571 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 485,973 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,006,000 after buying an additional 374,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 1,409,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,951. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

