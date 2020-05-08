Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 44,005 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Pinduoduo worth $60,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.51.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

