Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Capitalization Hits $41,927.99

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $41,927.99 and $14.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.