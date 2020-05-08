Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,634,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

