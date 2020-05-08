Noir Market Cap Hits $396,888.36 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Noir has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $396,888.36 and approximately $731.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,340,012 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

