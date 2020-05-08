NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $486,749.11

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $486,749.11 and approximately $3,984.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003944 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000517 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,998,197 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

