Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at UBS Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOMD. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 119,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 445,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 238,357 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 435,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,909 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

