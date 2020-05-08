Nomura Increases Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $95.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Nomura from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. 6,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

