Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of DOOR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.