Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. 1,271,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

