Northland Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $78.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.82.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Penn Virginia by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 801,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.