Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. 1,738,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.