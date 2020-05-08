Northstar Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 15,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 459,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 203,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $28,582,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,901,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,476. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.