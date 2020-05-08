Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.76. 28,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,088. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

