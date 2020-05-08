Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 54,149,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,748. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

