NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 2,009,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,942. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

