NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of NRG Energy worth $79,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in NRG Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 363,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 2,383,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,559. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

