NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. 170,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5,026.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,983,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593,226 shares during the period. Elliott Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 313.1% in the first quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 18,073,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,976,000 after buying an additional 13,698,367 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $186,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,413,000 after buying an additional 6,479,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,485,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,150,000 after buying an additional 5,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

