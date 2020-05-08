Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,597. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 6.49%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

