Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $22,192,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. 1,029,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

