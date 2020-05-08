Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Cap of $77.79 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $77.79 million and $2.56 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $32.03 or 0.00321321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.02136672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00173923 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,891 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

