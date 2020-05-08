Nutanix Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) – William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nutanix in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

NTNX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 139,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 20.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $245,352.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.