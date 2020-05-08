Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Nutrien has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

NTR stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 820,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

