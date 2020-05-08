Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 97,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

