Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Nuvista Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.78. 342,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,558. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million.

In other news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$110,000.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

