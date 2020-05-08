NVE Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,280. NVE has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

