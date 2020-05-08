NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lessened by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.87. 9,302,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.