NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after buying an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $383,727,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

