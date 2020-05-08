OceanaGold Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.85.

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.57. 801,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,156. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.34.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

