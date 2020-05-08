Octoin Coin (OCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $27,763.88 and approximately $19.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.02110987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00171198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00037415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

