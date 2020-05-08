ODEM Price Reaches $0.0437 on Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, ODEM has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $264,294.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.02161090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00176073 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00067364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

