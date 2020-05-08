OKCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,025.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $18,025.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028427 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 127.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032063 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,973.75 or 1.00264510 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000568 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000463 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,149,245 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

