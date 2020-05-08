Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

