Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $893,534.61

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $893,534.61 and approximately $46.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00015941 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00483145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,931 coins and its circulating supply is 562,615 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

