Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $96.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $74.82 on Friday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,019 shares of company stock worth $1,844,998. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Omnicell by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after buying an additional 337,035 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.