Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 96,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,743. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

