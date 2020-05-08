Ondori Price Tops $0.0001 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Ondori has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Ondori has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.02140191 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

